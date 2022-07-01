LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County Board of Supervisors, all county court judges and board attorney Perry Phillips will see a salary increase beginning on July 1 as allowed by Senate Bill 2719.

Pine Belt News reported their salaries will increase from $46,000 to $50,000 a year. The county has at least $300 million in assessed valuation, but less than $1 billion, so the annual salaries cannot exceed $50,000.

The bill also states that supervisors’ salaries can be increased by a maximum of $2,000 on or after January 1, 2024. On or after January 1, 2028, the salaries can be increased again by a maximum of $4,000. However, the current board won’t vote on that. The decision to approve a salary increase will be voted on by the board of that term.