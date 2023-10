LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County School District accepted a settlement in a class action lawsuit against two organizations involved in e-cigarettes.

Pine Belt News reported the school district accepted a settlement of $78,000. This comes from a 2020 lawsuit that alleged the companies, JUUL and Altria, targeted school-age children with vaping products.

Officials in the Lamar County School District said the funds will be used to further vaping awareness and prevention.