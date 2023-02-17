LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County School District is ready to create a new five-year strategic plan after receiving community feedback in a recent survey.

Pine Belt News reported the state requires the school district to adopt a five-year strategic plan. The last one ran from 2017 to 2022.

Teachers, students, parents and community members were able to provide feedback in a recent survey that school district leaders will use as a guide to create the next five-year plan.

Impact Education Group, a group of professionals in the education arena, will help develop the plan for the school district.

Superintendent Steven Hampton said academics, personnel, facilities, transportation, food services and more will all be up for discussion.

According to the newspaper, school district leaders will meet with a group of students, parents and other stakeholders at a two-day strategic planning committee stakeholder meeting later in February to discuss the survey results.