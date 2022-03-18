LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County School District (LCSD) will host a teacher recruitment fair on Thursday, March 31.

All current, prospective and substitute PK-12 teachers and administrators are invited to attend. Applicants will be able to come and go from the event. Administrators, directors, principals, assistant principals and lead teachers of each school will be available to speak with.

The fair will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Oka Grove Primary School at 70 Leaf Lane in Hattiesburg.