LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is hiring patrol officers.

There are several divisions that applicants may be interested in. Those include Patrol, Warrants, Investigations, Training, Traffic, K-9 and Narcotics. Special Response Teams include Entry, Sniper and Negotiation teams.

Officials said starting pay is $41,644 per year. Those who wish to apply can contact (601)-794-1005 or speak with a deputy to learn more.