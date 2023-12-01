LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Lamar County is one step closer to making plants for a Crisis Stabilization Unit a reality. The center will be used to treat people with mental health and substance abuse issues.

The county plans to turn the former National Guard Armory building in Purvis into the unit. The 16-bed facility will help rehabilitate those in need.

“It’s going to have a 23-hour living room model in it. An on-staff nurse practitioner, registered nurses, CIT trained officers to have a single point of entry for the area,” explained Jamie Aultman, Lamar County Chancery Clerk.

The unit will work with the Department of Mental Health and Pine Belt Mental Healthcare to offer intervention. Officials with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office said the facility will help individuals receive treatment without going through the jail system.

“I think the large majority of the people that are found in need to be committed, some way or another, or need treatment that they haven’t committed a crime. So, they don’t necessarily need to be in the same location as somebody that is, you know, committed a crime and has to be incarcerated in jail,” explained Michael Harlin, Major of Corrections with the sheriff’s office.

The unit will also help to prepare those facing a mental health crisis for life for the outside world.

“Once they’re done, if they’re, you know, satisfied and can be put back into society or let go, they go can be handed off to MCeRTS as a handoff, as a transition back out into society,” said Aultman.

With the help of Forrest County, the City of Hattiesburg and state and federal leaders, Lamar County has been able to raise more than $5 million for the unit. They hope to begin construction in early 2024.