HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A portion of Hardy Street will close on Saturday, November 20 as part of the Hardy Street Improvement Project.

The left, eastbound lane of Hardy Street will close from 35th Avenue to Highway 49. The closure will be from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

City leaders said the closure will only last for one day and encourage drivers to be cautious while passing the construction zone or to take an alternate route.