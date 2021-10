HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg will host its Halloween Parade Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m.

All lanes of traffic between Highway 49 and South 13th Avenue will be closed by 4:50 p.m. for the parade to begin. The parade will start at South 24th Avenue and end at South 13th Avenue.

If you are bringing children, leaders urge to make sure they stay behind barricades and/or as close to the sidewalks as possible. Floats will have walkers as an added layer of security.