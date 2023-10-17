LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for a 16-year-old suspect in connection to a shooting.

Police said the shooting happened in the early morning hours of October 11, 2023.

Officers responded to South Central Regional Medical Center on a shooting complaint. When they arrived, they discovered a victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was in stable condition.

Police said the shooting happened on North 14th Avenue in Laurel. The suspect was identified as 16-year-old Bryson Payton, of Laurel. He is wanted for one count of attempted first degree murder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Laurel Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.