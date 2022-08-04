LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Laurel, the Jones County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Authority, the Jones County Board of Supervisors and the Laurel Housing Authority broke ground on the Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

According to officials, the welcome center is the result of a partnership between the Laurel Housing Authority, the City of Laurel, the Economic Development Authority of Jones County, the Jones County Board of Supervisors, Laurel Main Street, and the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art.

The center will be located inside the former housing unit, located on Leontyne Price Boulevard at the Interstate 59 Exit 95C.

“Its good to see a plan come together,” Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said. “A lot of people are coming to our city.”

The center is expected to be completed within the next nine to ten months.