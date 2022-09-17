JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel caretaker was arrested for allegedly stealing money from the woman in her care.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Annie Lindsey, 59, was charged with abuse and neglect of a vulnerable person.

Lieutenant Mark Evans with the Laurel Police Department said the woman also had to have one of her legs amputated after an accident she had while under the supervision of Lindsey. The accident is what initiated the investigation.

According to the newspaper, Lindsey was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. She posted a $1,000 bond.

Police Chief Tommy Cox said the victim is safe and that she and Lindsey are separated.