LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Construction is underway in Laurel for the installation of new water meters.

Laurel leaders reported construction started on Monday, November 27 on Ellisville Boulevard from Caroll Gartin Boulevard to Jefferson Street.

The project consists of replacing all water services and installing new water meters. New asphalt will follow after the project is completed.

The expected construction time will be four to six weeks depending on weather.