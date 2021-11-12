Laurel Expungement, Financial Literacy Clinic to be held Nov. 13

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Center for Justice (MCJ) and the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project (MVLP) will host an Expungement and Financial Literacy Clinic on Saturday, November 13.

Attendees will learn about credit reports, financial debt, financial literacy and will have the opportunity to have criminal charges expunged.

The clinic will be held at the Cameron Center in Laurel beginning with a financial literacy seminar at 10:00 a.m. followed by expungement appointments until 3:00 p.m.

For felony expungements, attendees are asked to bring their indictment, sentencing order and discharge order. For misdemeanor expungements, attendees are asked to bring the abstract of court record.

All participants must attend the financial literacy component to receive an expungement.

Appointments will be required to attend and attendees seeking an expungement will have to pay a $50 filing fee. Call (662)-577-4527 to book an appointment.

Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.