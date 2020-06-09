Laurel family of six escapes fire; six pets did not

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – On Monday, Shady Grove and Sharon volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 2 Greenbriar Lane after 5:00 a.m.

Upon the arrival of the initial fire apparatus, there were visible flames through the front windows of the home, in the kitchen/living room area. Firefighters began an aggressive attack and were able to prevent fire damage to most of the back bedrooms.

Investigators said homeowner Randy Crocker stated his daughter-in-law awakened and felt like she was choking. At that point, she notified the family in time for them to evacuate the home through their bedroom windows. One of the residents sustained a minor injury escaping the home. Mr. Crocker lives at the home with six family members, including two children.

Emserv Ambulance Service and Jones County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene.

The family’s five dogs and one rabbit died in the fire. No other injuries were reported.

The home sustained major damage.