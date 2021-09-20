Laurel family okay after fire damages home

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Laurel on Sunday, September 19. The fire happened at a home on Chickasaw Drive just before 12:00 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered the utility room and carport caught fire, as well as a parked car. They said the fire had begun to spread into the living area and the kitchen.

Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council

A woman and her four children were able to get out of the home safely after a neighbor noticed the smoke and flames and alerted them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.