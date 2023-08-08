LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel firefighters responded to a fire at Howard Industries.

The fire happened just before 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered the fire was in the oven section of the plant.

Officials said crews were able to extinguish the fire about 30 minutes after they arrived at the scene.

There was extensive damage to the oven, but there were no injuries reported.

According to officials, the cause of the fire was due to an oil filled tank (transformer) leaking oil and being placed in a super high heated oven.