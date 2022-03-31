LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel firefighters will be holding an annual fire hydrant testing between Monday, April 4 and Thursday, May 5, 2022.

The tests will be held from Monday to Thursday between 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Firefighters will be letting the water run for about 30 seconds to clear the hydrants.

Neighbors are asked to not drive through or walk through the running water. Doing so may cause injury or damage to cars.

Firefighters will be making sudden stops during testing. They will be wearing safety vests and stopping traffic as needed.