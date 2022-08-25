LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Laurel is making it easier for electric vehicle drivers to get around town with the addition of four EV chargers.

Laurel partnered with Mississippi Power to install the two charging pedestals near the Rusty Chandelier in the city’s downtown area.

City officials said the chargers are convenient for drivers because they’re located off the interstate and can charge at an approximate rate of 35 miles per hour.

The city and Mississippi Power are currently considering locations for four additional Level II chargers in the area.

The chargers are free for neighbors and tourists to use.