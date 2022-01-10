Laurel High School fieldhouse damaged by fire

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Laurel High School fieldhouse was damaged after a fire Saturday night.

According to officials, smoke was seen coming from the fieldhouse right before 9:00 p.m. Witnesses said firefighters put out the fire quickly with no injuries. Only one room in the building was damaged by the fire, while most of the other parts only appeared to be damaged by heavy smoke.

Ryan Earnest, the Athletic Director of Laurel High School, stated, “This is one of the pillars of our community. A lot of history, a lot of tradition, a lot of great football players have dawned this fieldhouse. It’s unfortunate, but thankfully nobody was injured.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.