Laurel High School student selected as State Board of Education Student Representative

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) announced Micah Hill, of Laurel, was selected to serve as the high school junior student representative to the SBE for the 2021-22 school year.

Micah Hill

State Board of Education Junior Student Representative 2021-22

Student representatives are non-voting members but provide input on policy decisions that affect Mississippi public schools. Micah will join Amy Zhang of Starkville, who serves as the high school senior representative to the SBE.

“The Board is proud to welcome Micah to the student representative program and is looking forward to working with her to advance education in Mississippi,” said Rosemary Aultman, SBE chair. “The Board values the perspective and insight the student representatives bring to our work. Micah impressed us with her grasp of student issues.”

Student representatives serve for two years. After the senior representative graduates, the junior representative will promote to the senior representative position. A new junior representative is appointed annually.

Isabella Reynolds

Alternate State Board of Education Junior Student Representative 2021-22

Micah is a junior at Laurel High School in the Laurel School District. She is a leader in her community who has earned awards for writing, computing and academics. She was recently awarded a national merit grant to host a camp for underrepresented girls in her community and for a STEM camp focused on foundational coding and 3D printing. Her school and extracurricular activities include speech and debate, art, the gospel and concert choirs, tennis, basketball and the Mississippi Votes Youth Advisory Council. She is currently a participant in the Emerging Rural Leaders Program at the University of Chicago.

The alternate junior representative is Isabella Reynolds, a junior at Pascagoula High School in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District. Alternates are named to fulfill the term of student representatives, should they be unable to complete their term for any reason.