LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Laurel is accepting applications for the Animal/Pest Control Officer position.

The position is a full-time, permanent within the Laurel Police Department (LPD) and does not have shift work. The person in this position works on call and works regular hours with some flexibility required. The person in this position must also be accountable for safety and legal issues related to the work.

The position pays $12.04 hourly or $25,051.52 yearly. Click here for more information about how to apply.