LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Laurel Police Department (LPD) and the Laurel Fire Department (LFD) are looking for police officers and firefighters.

LPD and LFD will both be offering entry-level exams for both police officer and firefighter positions on February 19. Both positions include paid training and a benefits package.

Those who are interested can sign up for the exams at Laurel City Hall in the Human Resources room 302. Attendees can call (601)-428-6432 for more information.