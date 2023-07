Volunteer firefighters in Jones County responded to a house fire in Laurel. (Courtesy: Shady Grove VFD)

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Volunteer firefighters in Jones County responded to a house fire in Laurel.

The fire happened just before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 6 at a home on Houston Road. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a single family brick home in flames.

They were able to contain the fire, but the home sustained significant damage during the incident. A vehicle was also damaged in the fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.