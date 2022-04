LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County firefighters responded to a house fire in Laurel early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened before 5:30 a.m. on Church Drive. Investigators said the home was under renovations, and no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Courtesy: Powers VFD

Courtesy: Powers VFD

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.