LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel homicide suspect has been captured.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Douglas Haynes, 36, was arrested on Friday, November 24 in Moselle.

Doulas Haynes (Courtesy: Jones County Adult Detention Center)

Haynes was wanted for the shooting death of 32-year-old Jeremy Jones. The incident happened on September 20 at South Park Village Apartments.

Haynes was charged with murder and felony possession of a firearm. He appeared in court on Sunday, November 26 and was given a $500,000 bond.

Haynes is currently being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.