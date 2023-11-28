LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel homicide suspect has been captured.
The Laurel Leader Call reported Douglas Haynes, 36, was arrested on Friday, November 24 in Moselle.
Haynes was wanted for the shooting death of 32-year-old Jeremy Jones. The incident happened on September 20 at South Park Village Apartments.
Haynes was charged with murder and felony possession of a firearm. He appeared in court on Sunday, November 26 and was given a $500,000 bond.
Haynes is currently being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.