LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The 2023 Magnolia Beef and Poultry Expo will take place Thursday, April 13. The expo will be held at the Magnolia Center in Laurel from 8:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Beef and poultry producers from across the area will have the opportunity to attend educational seminars and browse the trade show. The trade show, featuring a variety of agribusinesses and organizations, opens at 9:00 a.m.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson will address expo attendees at 9:45 a.m. Equipment demonstrations will begin at 10:00 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., Mississippi Senator Jenifer Branning will discuss estate planning and the need for LLCs.

This is a free event and open to the public.