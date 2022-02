LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Laurel-Jones County Animal Rescue League is hiring.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have reliable transportation, have a passion for animals and work well with others. The job schedule is everyday from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Applicants can apply in-person at 2511 Moose Drive in Laurel. Call (601)-649-0621 for more information.