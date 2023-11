JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Laurel-Jones County Library is planning to launch a bookmobile.

Officials plan to change a trolley, which is in the parking lot by the Laurel Library, into the bookmobile.

Phase one of the project was receiving the trolley. Officials said phase two will consist of fundraising, volunteer work, and monetary and gift donations.

Officials plan to release additional details at a later time.