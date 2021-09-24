Laurel Magnet School of Arts honors students for proficiency rankings

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Laurel Magnet School of the Arts staff honored students for their great achievements during the 2020 through 2021 school year.

The Laurel Magnet School of the Arts received the MAAP proficiency rankings. They are ranked number one in various categories in the pine belt and state, including in fifth grade English Language Arts and number one in fifth grade Math.

Both the staff and faculty are excited about this major honor. The principal said the celebration means so much especially after both faculty and students had to adjust between hybrid and in-person learning over the last 18 months.

Dr. Kiana Pendleton, Principal of Magnet School of Arts, said, “My favorite part is celebrating with them. This was that moment for them. This was their first time hearing this, so they’re very excited I just enjoy watching them be able to just bask in their achievement and success.”

“We beat out many schools in terms of historical rankings, and they have consistently grown to this point, and it didn’t happen overnight. Dr. Pendleton is now in her fourth year here, and every year we have seen growth, so we are excited to see their hard work pay off,” said Dr. Toy Watts, Superintendent of Laurel School District.

The Mississippi Department of Education rated the Laurel Magnet School of the arts with an A+ rating.