LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel man is facing felony charges after being accused of assaulting the mother of his child, a deputy and a child.

According to the Laurel Leader Call, a Jones County deputy responded to a call on Toombs Road in the Hoy Community. A woman met the deputy up the road from the home and reported her son’s father, twenty-year-old James Sansom, refused to release their child to her.

The woman stated that Sansom questioned her about why they were no longer in a relationship and “became violent.” She said Sansom begin to hit her in the face and kick her.

She also said Sansom kicked her vehicle, cracked the windshield and pulled the driver’s side door handle off of the vehicle. The deputy noted footprints were on the vehicle and the woman’s clothing. She also had visible large bruises on her shoulder.

Sansom also allegedly punched the child in the mouth. The woman said Sansom had been drinking and was possibly on drugs.

The newspaper reported that Sansom resisted arrest and kicked the deputy in the chest, causing his body camera to come off and breaking the attachment on the camera.

Sansom was charged with felony domestic violence, felony child abuse, felony simple assault on a police officer, destroying county property, possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

According to the newspaper, while being booked, corrections officers found one dosage unit of ecstasy in Sansom’s pocket.