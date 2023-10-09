LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel man was arrested for allegedly firing into a vehicle with high school students inside.

Ladarious Fenderson (Courtesy: Jones Co. Adult Detention Center)

The Laurel Leader Call reported Ladarious Fenderson, 29, was charged with four counts of drive-by shooting.

The incident allegedly happened on Susie B. Ruffin Avenue just after 5:00 p.m. on September 25.

Laurel police were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle through surveillance video and later arrested Fenderson. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

Fenderson’s bond was set at $60,000.