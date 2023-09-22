LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man in the head.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Corwin Houston, 46, was charged with aggravated assault and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday, September 20.

Jones County deputies said Houston stabbed the victim with a two-pronged grill fork.

According to investigators, the two men started arguing about how children were being disciplined when Clinton dropped his daughter off at her mother’s residence.

Corwin Houston (Courtesy: Jones Co. Adult Detention Center)

Deputies alter went to a home in the 500 block of Service Road to arrest Houston. They said he attempted to run into a nearby wooded area, but he was arrested.

While deputies executed a search warrant at Houston’s home, investigators said they found MDMA. Houston was also charged with possession of MDMA with intent to distribute.