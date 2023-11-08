LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel man, who was wanted for failure to appear in court, was arrested after a chase in Jones County.

Deputies said Andtel Shepherd, 38, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing, resisting arrest, and reckless driving. The chase started on Susie B. Ruffin Avenue in Laurel and ended in the Hoy Community on Wednesday, November 8.

Deputies said Shepherd bailed from his still-moving vehicle and ran to Hoy Green Acres Drive. Shepherd’s vehicle struck another vehicle parked in front of a home on Windsor Drive.

Andtel T. Shepherd shown being escorted to a waiting JCSD patrol cruiser following his arrest. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Vehicle that Shepherd was driving during the high speed pursuit. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

After Shepherd’s arrest, he was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.