JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a Laurel man after a chase on Tuesday, June 20.

Investigators said a deputy attempted to stop a driver on Houston Road in the Hoy community. However, the driver fled from the scene.

Deputies said the driver eventually ditched his vehicle and ran away to the Windsor Court area. He was shortly captured.

Investigators identified the driver as 56-year-old Jackson Stevens. He was arrested and charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, DUI – 1st, resisting arrest, reckless driving, driving with suspended license, and no insurance.

Jones County deputies arrested a Laurel man after a chase on Tuesday, June 20. (Courtesy: JCSD)

Stevens was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility until his initial appearance in court.

No one was injured during the chase.