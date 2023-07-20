LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel man was arrested for a domestic incident.

The Laurel Leader Call reported the incident happened at Clark’s convenience store on Chantilly Street on Tuesday, July 18.

Sgt. J.D. Carter, with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, said he was filling up gas at the gas station when he noticed a man pull up in a car and get into a Ford F-150 before fleeing in the truck.

During the process, a woman, who had been pumping gas, was trying to cling to the side of the truck before she fell head-first on the parking lot. Carter said the woman’s injuries included a broken leg and a concussion.

Carter was able to stop 32-year-old Garon McCullum in the vehicle. McCullum allegedly claimed the woman stole the truck.

He was charged with aggravated assault and given a $10,000 bond.