JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel man was charged with enticement of a child for sexual purposes on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

According to Jones County deputies, an online group called Predator Poachers posed as a ten-year-old girl on Instagram. They said the group was contacted by Daniel Jenkins, 57, in December 2021. Jenkins allegedly sent explicit sexual messages to the person he believed to be a ten-year-old girl.

Investigators also performed a search warrant on Jenkins’ home on Church Drive. They took possession of his computer.

“Enticement of a child for sexual purposes is just a horrible crime,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “JCSD Sergeant J.D. Carter is the lead investigator on this case and has obtained disturbing information from the group Predator Poachers on Daniel Jenkins’ online social media communications. We will be seeking to determine if any other cases of enticement of a child can be tied to Daniel Jenkins.”

Jenkins was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility until his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.