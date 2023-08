LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police arrested a man, who was allegedly in possession of fentanyl.

On August 1, police conducted a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of North 1st Avenue. During the search, police said they located 18 grams of fentanyl.

Investigators arrested 36-year-old John Gage. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a church.

John Gage (Courtesy: Laurel Police Department)

Laurel police arrested a man, who was allegedly in possession of fentanyl. (Courtesy: Laurel Police Department)

Gage appeared in court on Wednesday, August 2. His bond was set at $5,000.