Laurel man arrested in connection to Ellisville apartment shooting

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – The man wanted in connection to a shooting in Ellisville turned himself into authorities overnight.

Jones County deputies said Jante Simpson, of Laurel, has been charged with shooting an 18-year-old man multiple times at Elmwood Apartments on Monday, September 6, 2021. The victim survived, but he has serious injuries.

According to investigators, Simpson turned himself in Monday night at the urging of his family. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility and has been charged with aggravated assault manifest extreme indifference to life.

Simpson will have his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court by Wednesday, September 15.