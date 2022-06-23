LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel man, who is a former Southwest Mississippi Community College soccer player, was charged in connection to a “forcible” rape.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Raquaivious Clark, 23, was charged with rape by the Laurel Police Department.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said few details would be released about the case to avoid putting more stress on the victim. He said the victim was known to Clark, and he said the rape was “forcible.”

Clark’s bond was set at $25,000 by Judge Kyle Robertson in Laurel Municipal Court.