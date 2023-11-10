JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel man was arrested in Jones County after a chase overnight.

Investigators said the chase began on Interstate 59 with speeds reaching 100mph.

The driver exited I-59 in Laurel, and Laurel police joined the chase. Authorities said the vehicle stopped on Short 3rd Avenue, and the driver was arrested.

Desmond Brown-Keys, Jr. (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

The driver, 23-year-old Desmond Brown-Keyes, Jr., was charged with:

Failure to yield

Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

No driver’s license

No insurance

No license tag

Littering

Brown-Keyes was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He appeared in court on Friday, November 10. His bond was set at $5,000.