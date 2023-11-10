JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel man was arrested in Jones County after a chase overnight.
Investigators said the chase began on Interstate 59 with speeds reaching 100mph.
The driver exited I-59 in Laurel, and Laurel police joined the chase. Authorities said the vehicle stopped on Short 3rd Avenue, and the driver was arrested.
The driver, 23-year-old Desmond Brown-Keyes, Jr., was charged with:
- Failure to yield
- Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle
- No driver’s license
- No insurance
- No license tag
- Littering
Brown-Keyes was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He appeared in court on Friday, November 10. His bond was set at $5,000.