LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel man turned himself after a shooting on Friday, April 29 that left four people injured.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Laurel police responded to a report of a shooting around 11:14 p.m. near the intersection of Ferrell Street and Poplar Drive. Shots were reportedly fired during a party that was being held in the area.

Four people were taken to South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC). Two of the victims were later transported to Forrest General Hospital. The two people who were treated at SCRMC have been released.

Police asked for the public’s help in locating 20-year-old Jhavon Grayson, who was wanted for aggravated assault. According to the newspaper, Grayson turned himself in at the Laurel Police Department on Saturday, April 30.