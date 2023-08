HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a 22-year-old Laurel man in connection to a domestic violence case.

Police said there is an active warrant for Teon Latrell George for domestic violence aggravated assault. The alleged incident happened on July 28, 2023, in the 3300 block of West 4th Street.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Hattiesburg police at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.