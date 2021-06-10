Laurel mayor discusses plans for the city after winning re-election

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee was re-elected to his third term on Tuesday after receiving 51 percent of the vote. He said he will continue building on the success of his last two terms as the mayor of Laurel, and he is optimistic about the future.

“We want to continue the trend. We want to be that city that people want to move to people want to come and shop, work and worship at.”

Mayor Magee said he is taking to account what people are saying and will work diligently to address those concerns.

“In the midst of a lot of the criticism, there is some validity in what some of the citizens are saying that the administration is not doing, so we hear that we want to comply with what the citizens are requesting.”

He said he will continue to build on infrastructure and water.

“We will continue to work on the old park alumni building, continue to work on the tennis courts. We will continue to do the streets and water things we’ve been working on.”

Mayor Magee was first elected mayor in 2013.