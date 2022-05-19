LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee called vandalism in the city “unacceptable” after an incident at a local park.

The mayor said Boston Park was vandalized on Thursday, May 18. According Magee, a bathroom was vandalized, and a recently paved basketball court had graffiti on it.

(Courtesy: City of Laurel)

(Courtesy: City of Laurel)

(Courtesy: City of Laurel)

“The city is always attempting to provide excellent recreational facilities for our citizens and visitors in our parks. This is how it was rewarded in Boston Park. This is unacceptable. Leadership Jones County facilitated the paving of this basketball court last Friday. This is what it looks like six days later in Boston Park. We need to do better,” said Magee.