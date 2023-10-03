LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a Laurel mother on a charge of felony child abuse.

Totoro Evans (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Dept.)

Authorities said they received a call from Child Protective Services (CPS) regarding an infant who tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine following birth.

Jones County deputies arrested Totoro Evans, 43.

“We work closely with CPS on incidents where newborn infants are testing positive for illegal narcotics. This case is the third one that CPS has brought to us in the past two weeks – all three cases resulted in the arrests of the three mothers,” said Sgt. J.D. Carter.

Evans is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.