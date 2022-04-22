LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel neighbors may receive a water bill from 2019 in the mail following a processing error.

City leaders said a third-party that processes the city’s water bills sent out bills for April 2019 instead of April 2022. The bill may reflect the wrong amount due, show an inaccurate credit or the bill may be addressed to the wrong person.

About 28,000 accounts may be affected and should only affect those who are billed on the 20th each month, according to city leaders.

The bill from 2019 can be disregarded. New bills will be sent out as soon as possible. Questions can be directed to the Laurel Water Department at (601)-428-6425.