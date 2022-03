LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Laurel Police Department will hold a public outreach event on Saturday, April 30.

Neighbors will have the opportunity to turn in unused or expired medications for safe disposal during the event.

The medications can be dropped off at the Laurel Police Department from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Neighbors can contact Laurel police at (601)-425-4711 for more information.