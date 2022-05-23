LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police arrested a man after finding meth during a traffic stop on Saturday, May 21.

Officers said they stopped David Hutchinson, 42, near the intersection of 16th Avenue and 3rd Street. They said there was 6.3 grams of meth inside the car.

Hutchinson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and other misdemeanor charges. His bond will be set in Laurel Municipal Court on Monday, May 23.

Anyone with further information about the case can call the Laurel Police Department at (601)-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP.