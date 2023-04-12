LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police arrested two people in connection to a shooting on Jackson Street on Wednesday, April 12.

The shooting happened just before 8:00 a.m. in the 600 block of Jackson Street.

Witnesses told officers at the scene that shots were fired from a brown Ford Crown Victoria. Witness also stated that the vehicle left the scene at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was located by officers at the Exxon on Chantilly Street where two suspects were taken into custody. Police said Kenote Arrington, 22, of Shubuta, and Jessica Agee, 33, of Laurel, were arrested.

Both Arrington and Agee were charged with attempted aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Both suspects will have their initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Friday, April 14.