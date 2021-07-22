Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox reappointed by mayor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Leaders with the City of Jackson have eight days to submit a plan to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for how the city's water systems will be repaired.

According to the Clarion Ledger, the city and the EPA entered into a binding agreement July 1. The agreement required city leaders to come up with a plan on how they will bring the city's water treatment facilities and water delivery systems into compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act.