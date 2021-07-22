Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox reappointed by mayor

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox has been reappointed as chief by Mayor Johnny Magee.

I would like to take the opportunity say thank you to Mayor Magee and the Council Members for my reappointment as Chief. I am humbled by the support and will endeavor every day to live up to that support. We will continue our mission of proactive policing, criminal and traffic, for the purpose of deterrence partnered with our vibrant Public Outreach programs to continue to foster good Officer/Citizen relationships.

Tommy Cox, Police Chief for the City of Laurel

